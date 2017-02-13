One of Hillary Clinton’s biggest celebrity supporters brought her politics to the Grammy Awards tonight – in more ways than one.

First Katy Perry appeared on stage with an armband that said “PERSIST” in glitter as the 13-time Grammy nominee began to perform her new “Chained To The Rhythm” single. The phrase has become common in the past few months from those opposed to President Donald Trump and his policies – which Perry has made clear before she is.

Then right near the end of her stint on stage at L.A.’s Staples Center, Perry and Skip Marley appeared with their hands raised in front of a backdrop with the words “We The People” and more from the United States constitution. The singer yelled out to the audience “No Hate!”

The 59th annual Grammys already have seen a President Donald Trump’s name dropped by host James Corden in his opening routine and a “Make America Great Again” dress on the red carpet. Once the show started there wee early on political statements from the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris.

Outspoken in her support of the former Secretary of State during last year’s race for the White House, Perry didn’t overtly name names during her performance Sunday night on the CBS broadcast show. However, the armband and graphics made her point clear to the cheering Hollywood crowd in the DTLA arena.

Hillary Clinton hasn’t tweeted a response … yet. Neither has POTUS.