Former Cold Case star Kathryn Morris has been cast opposite Sarah Shahi in NBC’s drama pilot Reverie, from the Extant team of creator Mickey Fisher and Amblin TV.

Penned by Fisher and directed by feature director Jaume Collett-Serra, who also helmed the pilot for Amblin’s ABC horror series The River, Reverie is a thriller about Mara (Shahi), a former detective specializing in human behavior who is brought in when the launch of an advanced virtual reality program has dangerous and unintended consequences. Morris will play Monica Shaw, an official with the Department of Defense who has a vested interest in Alexis Barret’s (Jessica Lu) virtual reality Reverie project. Very concerned when she learns that some users have gone into comas after refusing to return to their own reality, Monica works with Alexis’ security chief, Charlie Ventana (Dennis Haysbert), to come up with a way to do some damage control and save the program–otherwise, DoD is out.

Reverie reunites Morris with her Minority Report and AI director Steven Spielberg, whose Amblin TV produces the pilot with Universal TV. Morris recently recurred on USA’s Colony. She is repped by Atlas Artists and Gersh.