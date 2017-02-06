Episodes alumna Kathleen Rose Perkins will lead the ensemble cast of Good Girls, NBC’s drama pilot from The Family creator Jenna Bans.

Written and executive produced by Bans and directed by Dean Parisot, the project follows three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers who suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances and decide to stop playing it safe, and risk everything to take their power back.

Perkins will play Beth, the ringleader of the group, a frazzled mother who’s beginning to realize she got the short end of the stick, when her husband Dean has an affair. Dispirited, angry, fed up with her life, Beth decides that it’s time to stop playing it safe, and robs a supermarket along with her best friend and her younger sister. Beth struggles with guilt and fear in the aftermath of the robbery, but ultimately discovers a new, fierce side to herself, becoming a powerful force to be reckoned with.

On Good Girls, Perkins joins previously cast Manny Montana.

For five seasons, Perkins played the talented but very insecure TV network executive Carol Rance on the Showtime comedy series Episodes, whose final installment is slated to air later this year. She recently has recurred on the USA Network drama Colony and CBS’ Code Black.

Perkins is repped by Gersh and Devon Jackson at Trademark Talent.