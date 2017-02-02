EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Waterston has snagged screen rights to A Separation, the upcoming novel from author Katie Kitamura that hits shelves next week. Waterston also is attached to star in the adaptation.

Riverhead Books

The novel, from Riverhead Books, follows a young woman who has agreed with her faithless husband that it’s time for them to separate. As she begins her new life, she gets word that her husband has gone missing, the jumping-off point for a searing, suspenseful story of intimacy and infidelity. Waterston also voiced the audio version of the book, which is getting strong reviews.

Waterston, who was just onscreen starring in Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, is next up in Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant and is shooting The Current War opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon for the Weinstein Company. She is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Kitamura is repped by UTA and Trident Media Group.