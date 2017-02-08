Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star Kate McKinnon is the new Ms. Frizzle. McKinnon will star as bus driver Ms. Frizzle in The Magic School Bus Rides Again, Netflix’s revival of the 1990s kids series The Magic School Bus, which aired on PBS.

Lily Tomlin voiced the character in the original series, which earned several Emmy nominations and a win for Tomlin. The revival was first announced in 2014, as a joint production of Netflix and Scholastic Media.

Netflix

Netflix announced McKinnon’s casting as part of a daylong multi-panel event in New York City. The internet TV network also announced premiere dates for Casting JonBenet and its Anne of Green Gables reboot Anne.

Kitty Green’s Casting JonBenet, which had its world premiere in the U.S. Documentary Competition at last month’s Sundance Film Festival, will premiere April 28. Casting JonBenet is a sly and stylized exploration of the sensational murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey, which remains unsolved after two decades.

In addition, Netflix unveiled a first-look at its Anne of Green Gables reboot Anne, its adaptation of L.M. Montgomery’s novel, along with a May 12 premiere date for the eight-episode drama series.

The coming-of-age story is about an outsider who, against all odds and numerous challenges, fights for love and acceptance and her place in the world.

You can watch the Anne teaser below: