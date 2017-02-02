Netflix has slotted March 24 for the premiere of the first season of its Mexican original series Ingobernable. Starring Kate del Castillo and Erik Hayser as the First Lady and President of Mexico, the 15-episode fictional series set in present-day will debut at 12 AM CT.

Netflix

Del Castillo, a key player in the real-life saga of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, stars as First Lady Emilia Urquiza, a woman who has big plans to improve conditions for the country through her commitment to fighting for peace. She is a woman with a strong personality, conviction and clear ideas that make her capable of doing anything. As Emilia starts to lose faith in her husband, President Diego Nava, she finds herself at a crossroad where she will need to find a way to deal with a great challenge and uncover the truth. The presidential couple will be joined by their two children Maria Nava Urquiza (Alicia Jaziz) and Emiliano Nava Urquiza (Alessio Valentini).

Netflix

Other cast members include Erendira Ibarra (Las Aparicio, Sense8, La Vida Inmoral de la Pareja Ideal), Luis Roberto Guzmán (El Pantera, Ladies Night), Fernando Luján (Mirada de Mujer, Todo por Amor), Marina de Tavira (El Señor de los Cielos, Capadocia), Marco Antonio Treviño (The 33, Las Aparicio), María del Carmen Farías (Hostile Border, Las Aparicio), Aida López (Frida, Capadocia), Alberto Guerra Ramos (Hasta que te Conocí, Siempre Tuya Acapulco), Harold Torres (Crónica de Castas, Sin Nombre), Maxi Iglesias (Dueños del paraíso, Velvet), Alvaro Guerrero (Amores Perros, The Mission), Diego Cadavid (The Snitch Cartel, Blind Alley), Tamara Mazarrasa Lopez (Camelia la Texana, Everybody’s Got Somebody…Not Me), Marianna Burelli (Paramédicos, El Torito), Hernan del Riego (Cantinflas, Fantasma), Jeirmarie Osorio Rivera (Celia, Fast Five), Mitzi Mabel Cadena (Capadocia, El Señor de los Cielos), and Pablo Astiazarán (La Última Mirada, Goes And Runs).

The series was originally set to shoot in Mexico, but plans changed and production was moved to the U.S. Del Castillo had told ABC News last year she was afraid to go to Mexico for fear of being arrested and prosecuted after she had come under scrutiny from the Mexican government over her connection to notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, which led to her and actor Sean Penn’s infamous secret meeting with El Chapo while he was on the run following his escape from a Mexican prison. Of course, El Chapo was eventually re-captured and extradited to the U.S. last month to face charges connected to leading one of the world’s largest narcotics organizations.

Ingobernable is produced by Argos and created by Epigmenio Ibarra, Veronica Velasco and Natasha Ybarra-Klor. Epigmenio Ibarra and Veronica Velasco also serve as executive producers and Natasha Ybarra-Klor as lead writer and co-executive producer for the series. Ingobernable is developed by Veronica Velasco, Epigmenio Ibarra, Natasha Ybarra-Klor, Sheerly Avni, Anai Lopez and Marcelo Tobar. The series is directed by Pedro Pablo Ibarra “Pitipol” and Jose Luis Garcia Agraz.