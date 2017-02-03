EXCLUSIVE: Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment is revamping its feature division, with the company bringing back Mary Lee to run PSE Film after Troy Craig Poon’s departure. Lee will work alongside Lin in building the film slate with the team of Ernesto Foronda, Elizabeth Urwin and Josh Henson.

This comes as the TV banner had a strong year under Danielle Woodrow, with PSE closing a two-year overall deal with Sony. Lee previously ran The Walcott Company for Max Winkler and Jake Johnson, was director of development at Mandate Pictures, and before that was a manager at Management 360. Her producing credits include Juno, Young Adult, The Switch and the Rodrigo Garcia-directed Passengers. Among percolating projects on the feature side, PSE is revving the Hot Wheels film for Lin to direct with Legendary.

“I could not be more excited for what’s to come with such a great feature team spearheaded by Mary Lee,” Lin said. “Mary’s diverse experience and reputation of having impeccable taste and strong talent relationships will be integral as we continue to build the film side of PSE.”