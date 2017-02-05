The U.S. Justice Department has filed a notice of its intention to appeal the ruling of the federal judge who blocked President Trump’s immigration restrictive travel enforcement, which limited the travel to the U.S. from seven countries which majority Muslim populations.

The news comes after the Department of Homeland Security said they would comply with the U.S. District Judge James Robart ‘s ruling and suspended all actions pertaining to the president’s travel ban order, accepting the visas of people arriving from the seven countries named in Trump’s executive order.

President Trump slammed the judge in a series of tweets that spanned throughout the day. In his latest, he accused the judge of opening the country “to potential terrorist and others that do not have our best interest at heart. Bad people with are very happy.”