It’s been nearly a year since Juan Antonio Bayona was announced to take the reins of Jurassic World 2, and now we have our first official look at Day 1 courtesy of Bryce Dallas Howard.

The actress, who plays park exec Claire, tweeted out a photo this morning saying, “We have an asset out of containment. Put ACU on alert. This not a drill.” [sic]

Colin Trevorrow directed the first Jurassic reboot, and after it grossed over $1.6 billion, he accepted the job directing Star Wars: Episode IX. Trevorrow wrote the upcoming sequel with Derek Connolly for a complex picture dated June 22, 2018.