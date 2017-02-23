Veteran comedy and drama actor Judd Hirsch has signed with TalentWorks. At age 81, the two-time Tony and Emmy winner continues to work full-time; he is the lead opposite Jermaine Fowler in CBS’ new multi-camera comedy series Superior Donuts.

Hirsch had been without a talent representation since July when his long-time manager, Joan Sittenfield, passed away after a long cancer battle. Hirsch had been with her for 18 years.

Over the years, Hirsch, an Oscar nominee for Ordinary People, has starred in comedy series, like Taxi, for which he won two Emmys, and Dear John, and dramas like Numbers and Forever. In addition to his starring role on Superior Donuts, he plays recurring characters on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory and ABC’s The Goldbergs.