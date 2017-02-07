Josh Pearl has moved from ICM Partners where he has been an agent for the past eight years to CAA and will relocate from New York to the talent agency’s Los Angeles offices. It’s unclear which clients Pearl will take with him at this point. He has about 20 clients though and some are multi-hypenates with acting/directing and writing talents. For the agency, the latest hire in the motion picture division comes after three substantial signings over the past month in the unit, including Mel Gibson, Johnny Depp and Shirley MacLaine.