Another move in the volatile world of TV News on-air talent. CBS News’ Josh Elliott announced “on air” this morning that today is his last day in the daytime anchor chair at CBSN, joking, “Although knowing how things work around here, I may see you again on Monday morning.”

CBS News said in a statement: “Josh is going to be taking field assignments and reporting longform pieces as well. He will appear across CBS News programs, including CBSN.”

A source less cryptic says the move to un-tether Elliott from the anchor chair, where he has been holding down the fort from 7 AM to 1 PM, is being made so he can be seen more prominently reporting across the news division’s marquee shows, though he will continue to have a presence on CBSN.

Elliott was named lead anchor of CBS News Digital Streaming Service just under a year ago, after spending less than two years at NBC, which had poached him from Good Morning America, where he was that show’s news anchor.