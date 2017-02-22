Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions have signed a first-look deal with Sonar Entertainment. The agreement encompasses all content for television, including digital.

Sonar

Monkeypaw Productions was founded by Peele in 2012. In TV, it produced the Emmy-winning Key & Peele on Comedy Central for its five-season run, and also has the Tracy Morgan comedy series at TBS, set for production later this year.

“Jordan Peele is one of the brightest stars in our business — a true hyphenate — actor, writer, producer and director. We are excited to partner with him and Monkeypaw,” said Thomas Lesinski, CEO, Sonar Entertainment. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with Sonar’s vision for developing, producing and distributing premium programming with the highest profile talent for a broad, global audience.”

The partnership with Monkeypaw Productions is the latest in a series of first-look deals announced by Sonar. Other overall producer deals include George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures, and Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey.

“I am thrilled to partner with the incredible folks at Sonar Entertainment as they are committed to truly elevated quality content. Especially now as I move into this next chapter in television, my aim is to help develop untapped voices as well as my own dream shows, and continue to push the boundaries of television,” said Peele.

