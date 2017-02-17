Jonathan Krisel is set to direct and executive produce Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Ghosted from Tom Gormican. Written by Gormican (That Awkward Moment), Ghosted centers on a cynical skeptic (Craig Robinson), and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Adam Scott), who are recruited by the Bureau Underground to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles – all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Krisel is the co-creator/director/executive producer of FX’s Baskets and IFC’s Portlandia. He also was a director-executive producer on FXX’s Man Seeking Woman.

Related2017 Fox Pilots

Dean White has been tapped direct and executive produce The CW drama pilot Searchers, from WBTV and CBS TV Studios. Written by Jason Rothenberg, Searchers is about a group of unlikely heroes who find themselves on the journey of a lifetime. Ten years after the death of their parents, a pragmatic brother and free-spirited sister are forced to team up when they learn that their mother’s terrifying and bizarre stories might be a road map to discovering the great legends, myths and unexplainable mysteries of the world. White is a director/executive producer on the CW’s The 100 and directed episodes of Once Upon a Time. He’s repped by ICM Partners.

Related2017 The CW Pilots