UPDATE with video, etc: Jon Stewart, making his first visit to Stephen Colbert’s Late Show since Donald Trump’s election, said he’d gotten his hands on some more of President Trump’s executive orders, which he shared.

After much build-up, Stewart got to his latest Late Show call to action, in which Trump officially declares by executive order that he is exhausting:

“The reason I, Donald J Trump, am exhausting is every instinct and fiber of my pathological self-regard call me to abuse power,” read Stewart, who had strapped a dead animal to his head and donned a red clown tie, explaining he was following Trump’s sartorial lead.

“I Donald J Trump want – no deserve – not just your respect, but your adoration. Praise with the tanks, and the synchronized dancing,” Stewart continued to read. “And why can’t they train 10,000 doves to spell out out my name in the clouds? How hard can it be – they’re already flying!?!”

More where that came from, at the end of which Stewart got to Trump’s “purposeful vindictive chaos,” which, he said, might just be “the saving grace” of this presidency:

“All actions will be necessary and, if we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight and somehow come through this presidency calamity-less, and constitutionally partially intact, then I, Donald J. Trump, will have demonstrated the greatness of this democracy – just not the way I thought I was gonna.”

When Stewart visited Colbert’s live election-eve Late Show, he similarly performed in costume to deliver a call to action, to get out and vote – and not for Trump.