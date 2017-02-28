Late Show host Stephen Colbert addressed President Donald Trump and his hostile relationship with the media, which hit a new low last week when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer blocked CNN, NYT, Politico and LAT from an informal press briefing.

This, hours after Trump proclaimed his love of the First Amendment, insisting “nobody loves it better than me.”

Trump has said he only has issues with “fake news” which, Colbert noted, is defined as any news report Trump does not like.

On Monday night, Jon Stewart again popped up from under Colbert’s desk to weigh in; this time stepping up his game and wearing a shirt and tie.