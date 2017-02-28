“Hey media, I heard Donald Trump broke up with you. Stings a little, doesn’t it? Finally thought you’d met your match: Blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are,” Jon Stewart said, making another of his pop-up appearances from under Stephen Colbert’s Late Show desk.

Colbert set Stewart up, addressing President Donald Trump and his hostile relationship with the media, which hit a new low last week when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer blocked CNN, NYT, Politico and LAT from an informal press briefing. This, hours after Trump proclaimed his love of the First Amendment, insisting “nobody loves it better than me.”

Trump has said he only has issues with “fake news” which, Colbert noted, is defined as any news report Trump does not like.

“Well now it’s over,” Stewart said of the relationship. “Good riddance I say. Kick him to the curb.

It is time for you to get your groove back, media. Cause, let’s face facts, you kind of let yourself go these last few years, put on a few pundits, obsessing seven days a week about this one guy:

What’s Donnie up to? Did he say anything about us? Do you think he’s going to come on our show? Do you think he even likes us? He doesn’t even have to come on; he can just call us! Oh Donnie please, just let us know you’re okay!

“And the whole time you’re chasing after Don,” Stewart told the press, “the rest of us are thinking, ‘Can’t you see he’s an asshole?’”

No, no! That’s just primaries Donald! That’s just election Donald. You’ll see! We can change him. He’ll get presidential!

“Yeah that worked out,” Sewart snarked. “It didn’t, and you know why? Because 70-year old men don’t get less cranky or racist as time goes by. Unless they are visited at night by three spirits.”

“This breakup with Donald Trump s given you, the media an amazing opportunity for self reflection and improvement,” Stewart began to school. ” Instead of worrying if Trump…thinks you’re the enemy, or he’s being mean to you, or if he’s going to let you go back into the briefings, do something for yourself. Take up a hobby. I recommend journalism.”