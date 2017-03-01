Jon Rudnitsky is set as the male lead opposite Genevieve Angelson in Relatively Happy (fka Happy Peppers), NBC’s multi-camera comedy from Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick and Friends alum Jeff Astrof, which is being eyed as a potential companion to the new season of Will & Grace on the network next fall.

Written by Mutchnick and Astrof, Relatively Happy centers on an adult brother and sister — Henry Pepper (Rudnitsky) and Heather Pepper (Angelson) — who wind up living together for the first time since they were kids after one of them suffers a big loss. The golden child of scrap metal parents, Henry has all the anxiety and drive of someone trying to compensate for a crappy childhood. A year after his wife dies, Henry must deal with another crisis: His crazy younger sister, Heather, has come back to “take care of him,” but she needs caretaking of her own.

Mutchnick and Astrof executive produce the project. Warner Bros. TV, where Mutchnick and Astrof are under overall deals, is the studio.

Rudnitsky was a featured player on NBC’s Saturday Night Live last season. He recently wrapped a lead role opposite Nat Wolff and Reese Witherspoon in the Hallie Meyers Shyer indie Home Again and also will be seen this year in Comedy Jams on Comedy Central and in the new season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Rudnitsly, a stand-up comedian who won the 2012 Laugh Factory’s Laugh Bowl college comedy competition and has performed with The Groundlings, is repped by CAA and Management 360.