EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director John Pogue has signed on to helm a film version of popular UK graphic novel series Brodie’s Law: Project Jameson, created by David Bircham and Daley Osiyemi.

Mark Costa, Nikki Stanghetti and Chad Keller produce while Brian O’Shea’s The Exchange is executive producing and handling worldwide sales and financing. Project is expected to begin pre-production in the spring.

The story, which is written by Kirsten McCallion, is about professional gun-for-hire Jack Brodie, who is set up and forced to steal a top-secret experiment that enables him to physically morph into different people. Aided by a scientist who helps him to control his new power, Brodie seeks to atone for his past sins, find his kidnapped son, and bring the criminals to justice who double-crossed him. Casting is underway.

Pogue is the writer-director behind horror pic The Quiet Ones and wrote the script for Ghost Ship and U.S. Marshals. He is repped by Verve Talent and Literary Agency.