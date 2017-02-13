John Oliver’s HBO program Last Week Tonight will begin running ads Monday morning on Fox News Channel, CNN and MSNBC in the Washington D.C. market that are directed at exactly one viewer – President Donald Trump. The ads, Oliver explained Sunday night in his show’s season debut, are intended to educate POTUS on subjects about which he has demonstrated himself to be ignorant.

The ads are booked on Morning Joe, Fox & Friends, and New Day, between 8:30 and 9 AM ET, in Washington D.C.

The ad buy, Oliver explained is “one small way we wanted to try to sneak some useful facts into his media diet,” Trump being a voracious consumer of morning cable-news shows. “We’ve actually created a series of commercials in an attempt to bring him up to speed on some information he may lack,” Oliver said, and made the ad buys on programs Trump is known to watch regularly, Oliver said.

The first ad will explain to Trump what is the country’s nuclear triad – a subject about which he seemed very in the dark during one of the presidential debates.

The announcement capped Oliver’s first Last Week Tonight since before Trump’s inauguration. For the season debut, Oliver focused on our new president’s creative moldings of the rough clay of truth because, he said, “Trump’s relationship with the truth is going to be of profound importance going forward.”

And Trump, Oliver said, is someone who makes things up, on subjects both big and small.

‘How did we get a pathological liar in the White House,” Oliver asked noting that, when it came to his inauguration, Trup exaggerated the size of the crowd and even about the weather, saying god had forbidden it to rain during his inaugural address, despite the forecast. “It did rain while he was speaking,” Oliver noted. “That is where we are currently ad, a President standing in the rain and saying it was a sunny day.”

Trump’s behavior is nothing new, Oliver said.

“He has a well documented 40-year history of bullshit,” the late-night show host said. “He lied about being invited on this show. About the ratings for Celebrity Apprentice. He pretended to be his own publicist. Even his building, Trump Tower, is not as big as he says it is.”

But, while those lies are “almost charming,” it was far less charming, Oliver said, “when he started lying about [Obama’s] birth certificate.”