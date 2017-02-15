EXCLUSIVE: John Curran is now attached to develop and direct the TV series planned about Lou Pearlman, the manager/producer of NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys who was also running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors out of about $300M dollars. Toby Jones (The Hunger Games franchise, The Coldest City) is attached to star in the series. Curran is well-suited to direct the Lou Pearlman project. He is just completing the film Chappaquiddick based on Ted Kennedy and the accident that took place that killed Mary Jo Kopechne. Curran also boarded as director the Lewis and Clark mini-series.

The story is based on The New Yorker article titled We Live in the Pop-Culture World That Lou Pearlman Created which will tell the story of the rise of Pearlman from business owner to music mogul to being convicted of fraud. The disgraced Pearlman died in prison in Miami where he was serving a 25-year sentence.

The project comes from Magnet Management and Condé Nast, and will be produced by Jonathan Koa, Jon Kanak, Mitch Solomon and Daniel Pancotto.

With Curran and Jones in place, the producers are planning to take the limited series to market soon.

There is also another Pearlman project in the works, but it’s a feature film, also in development. That one is from John Stamos, Desmond Child and Andreas Carlsson and based on Tyler Gray’s 2008 book The Hit Charade: Lou Pearlman, Boy Bands, and the Biggest Ponzi Scheme in U.S. History.

