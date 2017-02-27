JJ Totah has been set to play Mindy Kaling’s son in the pilot for NBC’s untitled Kaling/Charlie Grandy comedy from Universal TV, Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment. Written by Kaling and Grandy and directed by Michael Spiller, the pilot centers on Vince (Anders Holm), a charismatic gym owner with no ambition who lives with his younger brother Michael, a gorgeous idiot. Their simple life of women and working out is put on hold when Vince’s teenage son Michael (Totah) is dropped on their Queens, NY doorstep by Priya (Kaling), one of Vince’s high school flings. Michael is a gay, opinionated teenage handful, and a talented pianist/singer who’s moved from Ohio to New York City to go to the Manhattan Academy of Arts until his sponsor fell through. Kaling and Grandy also executive produce alongside 3 Arts’ Howard Klein. Totah, repped by WME and Trilogy Talent, most recently was in the Sundance pic Other People and just wrapped Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Disney’s Magic Camp.

Newcomer Josh Kidd has been cast in Searchers, the CW pilot from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros TV. Written by The 100‘s Jason Rothenberg and directed by Dean White, the project centers on a group of unlikely heroes who find themselves on the journey of a lifetime: Ten years after the deaths of their parents, Cooper (Zane Holtz) and his free-spirited sister Fable (Alex McGregor) are forced to team up when they learn that their mother’s terrifying and bizarre stories might be a road map to discovering the great legends, myths and unexplainable mysteries of the world. Rothenberg also executive produces with White and Berlanti Prods’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Kidd will play Paul “Zin” Shepherd, a former military pilot who joins Fable’s team for the paycheck but stays for a deeper, more personal reason. He is repped by Innovative and Shepherd Management.