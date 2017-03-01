“This is a special night tonight. We’re having a Trump free Tuesday,” Jimmy Kimmel told his studio audience to wild applause.

“The president spoke tonight before a joint session of Congress and we’re going to ignore it. For a very good reason. And the reason is: I need a break from it,” he added.

“Tonight if anyone says the name of the orange-colored man with the Russian boyfriend, they will have to put $100 in that jar that Guillermo is holding,” Kimmel explained.

Hours earlier, Donald Trump had blasted Oscar host Kimmel on Fox & Friends, saying Kimmel “played the race card” during the awards ceremony.

“Look, it just seems like the other side, whenever they’re losing badly, they always pull out the race card. I’ve watched it for years. I watched it against Ronald Reagan, I’ve watched it against so many other people. And they always like pulling out the race card.”

Opening Sunday’s Oscarcast, Kimmel said: “Maybe this is not a popular thing to say, but I want to say thank you to Donald Trump, I mean, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It’s gone. Thanks to him!”