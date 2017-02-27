Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time getting political as he opened the Oscars. “This broadcast Is being watched live by millions of American and around the world in more than 225 countries that now hate us and I think that is an amazing thing,” he gushed after a Justin Timberlake opening performance number.

“As you know.. this country is divided right now. I’ve been getting a lot of advice….people have been telling me it’s time to to bring everyone together….Let’ just get something straight off the top: I can’t do that. There’s only one Braveheart in this room, and he’s not going to unite us either.”

“Maybe this is not a popular thing to say, but I want to say thank you to Donald Trump. I mean, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It’s gone. Thanks to him! It has been an amazing year for movies: black people saved NASA and white people saved jazz. That’s what you call progress.”

Kimmel cleverly opened his monologue thanking the Dolby crowd for “letting me be part of this.

“I’ve never been to the Oscars before,” the TV star said, self-effacingly which, as you would expect, played very well with the movie-star crowd.

Then, the trademark Kimmel zinger: “And the way you people to through hosts, it’s probably going to be my last time here.”

Noting French actress Isabel Hupert was in the hall, Kimmel told her, “I’m glad Homeland Security let you in tonight. We are very welcoming to outsiders here in Hollywood,” Kimmel said, again sucking up to the theater audience. And, as before, he followed with a smack: “We don’t discriminate against people base on what countries they come from. We discriminate again them based on their age and weight.”

Speaking thereof, Kimmel pointed to Andrew Garfield who he noted had lost 40 pounds for his role in the movie Silence. “It’s an astonishing physical transformation that has been attempted since every actress in every role ever.”

Kimmel also made a point to single out Meryl Streep, who famously torched President Trump during an earlier, Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech.

“We are here tonight to honor great actors. But we’re’ also here to honor actors who seemed great but actually really aren’t.. and of all the great actors here in Hollywood, one in particular has stood the test of time for her many uninspiring and overrated performances. From her mediocre early work in The Deer Hunter and Out of Africa, to her underwhelming performances in Kramer vs Kramer and Sophie’s Choice, Meryl Streep has phoned it in for more than 50 films over the course her lackluster career. This is Meryl’s 20th Oscar nomination, made even more amazing considering the fact she wasn’t in a movie this year.”

He told the crowd to give her a round of applause; they gave her a standing ovation, then Kimmel wrapped up the bit with a bow, saying to Streep, “Nice dress, by the way – it is an Ivanka?”

Concluding his opening monologue, Kimmel said he thought it was important for people in the hall to appreciate the moment. “We’re alt the Oscars! The Academy Awards! You’re nominated!…Some of you will get to come up on this stage tonight and give a speech that the President of United States will tweet about in all caps during his 5 AM bowel movement tomorrow and I think that’s pretty darned excellent, if you ask me!”

In December the Academy and ABC announced Jimmy Kimmel would nost this year’s Oscars. He previously hosted the Emmy Awards, for which he got rave review. ABCrenewed its deal to broadcast the Oscars through 2028 and had badly wanted its signature late-night host helming this year’s ceremony. It worked in the network’s favor that the Academy got such a late start on its search for a host Kimmel became the safe choice, particularly with less than a dozen weeks to go before the Oscarcast. Big star talent is usually booked nine months to a year in advance, and preparing for the global glare of an Oscar broadcast is an all-consuming task.