CBS Late Show is going live tonight, to cover Donald Trump’s address to the joint session of Congress with the help of former Obama White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest. But, over at ABC, Jimmy Kimmel has just declared a Trump Free Tuesday for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

With the past two years dominated by talk of Donald Trump, Kimmel announced a much-needed break from discussing the President and his administration — at least for one night.

Which won’t be hard to accomplish, what with tonight’s show including Chris Pratt debuting the trailer for his upcoming film, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, as well as guests Catherine Zeta Jones from FX’s Feud, NBA All-Star James Harden and music from Hank “The Hawk” Knutley.