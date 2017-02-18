The Tonight Show unveiled a new feature, in which the week’s biggest news is into a montage called This Week in Words.

Perfect week to launch the feature, including Donald Trump’s unhinged first solo news conference as POTUS, which Fallon noted the NYT called “77 minutes of chaos,” adding,”its not good when your first press conference gets the same review as John Wick: 2.”

“It’s the end of another crazy week and because there’s too much to talk about, instead of giving you a full week in review, we decided to put together a little montage,” host Jimmy Fallon said at the end of his monologue.

The debut TWiW included appearances by Donald Trump, Anderson Cooper, Beyonce, Adele, Sean Spicer, Bill O’Reilly, Shep Smith, Joey Reid, Jake Tapper – and even, briefly, Brian Williams, whose similarly mashup news-raps used to be a popular feature of the late-night show.