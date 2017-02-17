Jimmy Fallon was among the crowd of late night hosts who had to scrap portions of their shows right before taping in the wake of President Donald Trump’s wheels-coming-off news conference. Fallon took the toughest route, playing Trump at the newser in a cold open, doing his best to out-crazy the commander-in-chief.

“Buckle up, cause I’m coming in hot,” Tonight Show Trump said, kicking off the conference.

“This is gonna be a crazy one. Daddy came to play. First of all, you’re all fake news, I hate you all very much, and thank you for being here,” he said, in maybe the most concise newser recap of the day.