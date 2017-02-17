Jimmy Fallon was among the crowd of late night hosts who had to scrap portions of their shows right before taping in the wake of President Donald Trump’s wheels-coming-off news conference. Fallon took the toughest route, playing Trump at the newser in a cold open, doing his best to out-crazy the commander-in-chief.

Related
Stephen Colbert: Donald Trump "Did Not Even Bring His Meds" To Gobsmacking News Conference

“Buckle up, cause I’m coming in hot,” Tonight Show Trump said, kicking off the conference.

“This is gonna be a crazy one. Daddy came to play. First of all, you’re all fake news, I hate you all very much, and thank you for being here,” he said, in maybe the most concise newser recap of the day.