EXCLUSIVE: “The show is for me this incredible opportunity for me to think about things that matter to me as an artist like gender, like politics, feminism, Judaism, God love, shame,” says Transparent creator Jill Soloway in a video that will be played later today at the 2017 Makers Conference. “I’m nowhere near big enough yet, I’m nowhere near loud enough yet, I’m nowhere near troublemaking enough yet, there’s so much left to do,” the multiple Emmy winner adds.

The video where Soloway discusses her activism, the genesis of the trailblazing Amazon series and her own evolution doesn’t debut until this afternoon but Deadline readers can see it now above.

After being kicked-off with a surprise video from Hillary Clinton last night, the first full day of the Makers conference will see Soloway participating in the Changing Perspectives sessions on Tuesday at 3:30 PM. Taking place in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, the theme of this year’s live streamed confab is #BEBOLD, with a spotlight on issues such as violence against women and inclusion of men.

The annual gathering of the self-described storytelling platform runs today and Wednesdays with attendees such as the I Love Dick EP plus Olympians Ibtihaj Muhammad and Gabby Douglas, Priscilla Chan, Eva Longoria, Sheryl Sandberg, and a video from John Legend, among others. For last night’s opening session, Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer joined Ms. co-founder Gloria Steinem and others on-stage at the Terranea Resort to talk about being bold – something both are well versed in.

Soloway’s new Amazon series, I Love Dick launches its first season on May 12 on the streaming service.