Entourage alum Jeremy Piven has been tapped as the lead of Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS’ drama pilot from former The Good Wife writer-executive producer Ted Humphrey and Keshet Studios.

Written by Humphrey and directed by Adam Davidson, who helmed the Fear the Walking Dead pilot for AMC, Wisdom of the Crowd is based on the Israeli format of the same name. Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, it centers on Jeffrey Tanner (Piven), a charismatic tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowd-sourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, as well as revolutionizing crime solving in San Francisco.

Humphrey executive produces with Davidson and Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan, Dror Mishani and Shira Hadad. CBS TV Studios, where Humphrey is under an overall deal, produces with Universal TV, where Keshet Studios has a deal.

CBS went aggressively after Piven, offering him multiple projects. Piven won three Emmy awards for his role as brash Hollywood agent Ari Gold on the popular HBO comedy series Entourage and reprized his role in the followup movie. He is coming off a four-season run as the lead of the ITV period drama Mr. Selfridge, which aired on PBS in the US. Piven, who recently completed filming a starring role opposite Jamie Foxx in the feature All Star Weekend, is repped by UTA, Silver Linings Entertainment and attorney Patti Felker.