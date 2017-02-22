EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner is in final negotiations to join Fox 2000’s coming-of-age film Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda based on the popular YA novel by Becky Albertelli. She joins an ever-growing cast on the film which includes Katherine Langford, Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp and Logan Miller. Greg Berlanti is directing.

Fox acquired the popular YA novel in October for The Fault in Our Stars producers Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner at Temple Hill. Described as a John Hughes-style coming-of-age, coming-out story, the studio bought the debut novel by Becky Albertalli in a pre-emptive strike. The book was adapted by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger.

The story follows Simon Spier, a 16-year-old not-so-openly gay student. When an email written by Simon falls into the wrong hands, he becomes at risk of his secret going public. Change-averse Simon is forced to find a way to step out of his comfort zone before he’s pushed out — in a way that won’t alienate his friends, compromise himself or ruin a shot at happiness with the most confusing, adorable guy he hasn’t even met yet. Garner would star as Simon’s Mom.

Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent) of New Leaf will also produce. Garner, who next stars opposite Bryan Cranston in Robin Swicord’s Wakefield from IFC on May 26, is repped by CAA and Management 360.