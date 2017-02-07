Jennifer Finnigan is set as the female lead in Salvation, CBS‘ upcoming 13-episode straight-to-series summer suspense thriller drama from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and CBS Television Studios.

Written by Necessary Roughness creators/executive producers Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro based on the story by Matt Wheeler, Salvation centers on MIT grad student Liam and tech superstar Darius who bring low-level Pentagon official Grace (Finnigan) a staggering discovery – that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth.

Finnigan’s Grace Darrow is Pentagon Press Secretary and single mom, and she deftly navigates the complicated waters of both jobs. Her world is turned upside down, however, when she learns a deadly asteroid is heading toward Earth. Brought into the government’s secret task force to save humanity, Grace struggles to keep the secret from the ones she loves and finds herself tested in ways she never imagined.

Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, who serve as showrunners, executive produce with Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Peter Lenkov.

Finnigan, repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management, is coming off a starring role on the FX drama series Tyrant.