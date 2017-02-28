The Office alumna Jenna Fischer is set as the female lead in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot Splitting Up Together, from Suburgatory and Selfie creator Emily Kapnek, Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Prods. and Warner Bros TV.

Kapnek wrote Splitting Up Together based on the 2016 Danish series created by Mette Heeno. Splitting Up Together is the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. Fischer’s always-prepared Lena is struggling to navigate a new life after her divorce from ex-husband Martin, whose laid-back approach to raising their three children appalls her. Dean Holland is directing.

Kapnek executive produces via her Piece of Pie Prods. DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman executive produce for A Very Good Production, along with Heeno, Hella Joof and Mie Andreasen.

Fischer, who co-stars in the upcoming TBS anthology series The Guest Book and feature Brad’s Status, is repped by Odenkirk-Provissiero Entermaint, WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.