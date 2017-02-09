Sony Pictures Entertainment is opening a new brand management division inside its marketing unit and Jeffrey Godsick will oversee it while Jay Galston, formally SVP Business Development, will shift into the division as SVP brand strategy and business development, reporting to Godsick. Galston has been at the studio for about ten years.

Godsick was hired by Sony last summer as executive VP worldwide partnerships for the motion picture group, leaving 20th Century Fox where served as president of Fox Consumer Products. He stayed through the marketing leadership change at the studio. The role he stepped into had been newly created and designed to lead the creation and execution of global promotions strategies for Sony films.

Sony Pictures worldwide marketing and distribution chief Josh Greenstein sent out a memo to his staff this morning announcing it as follows: