Sony Pictures Entertainment is opening a new brand management division inside its marketing unit and Jeffrey Godsick will oversee it while Jay Galston, formally SVP Business Development, will shift into the division as SVP brand strategy and business development, reporting to Godsick. Galston has been at the studio for about ten years.
Godsick was hired by Sony last summer as executive VP worldwide partnerships for the motion picture group, leaving 20th Century Fox where served as president of Fox Consumer Products. He stayed through the marketing leadership change at the studio. The role he stepped into had been newly created and designed to lead the creation and execution of global promotions strategies for Sony films.
Sony Pictures worldwide marketing and distribution chief Josh Greenstein sent out a memo to his staff this morning announcing it as follows:
I have some exciting news to share with all of you. As you know, over the past two years we have made important steps to reorient our business in the global marketplace. Today, we are supporting that strategy with the formation of a new Brand Management division for SPE’s motion picture group that will offer our films new life beyond the screen. Jeffrey Godsick will head up this new group as EVP worldwide partnerships and brand management.
Jeffrey and his team will develop long-term branding initiatives for our tentpole films like Hotel Transylvania, Jumanji, Spider-Man, and Smurfs. These strategies will enhance our collaboration across other Sony Corporation businesses, expand our IP into cross-media opportunities beyond film, and develop new revenue streams. The new structure will offer more concentrated resources to support our growing global infrastructure, and further our ongoing commitment to leverage films for added value.
Since Jeffrey joined the studio, we have restructured and refocused our global promotions efforts. He and his team will be well-positioned to broaden these efforts to new areas and make the most of our stable of global properties.
Jeffrey will report to me. Jay Galston, formally SVP Business Development, will shift into Brand Management as SVP brand strategy and business development, reporting to Jeffrey. Jay’s proficiency in M&A analysis and business development make him ideal to spearhead these new pursuits.
Please join me in congratulating Jeffrey on driving these new branding opportunities, and Jay on his new role.
