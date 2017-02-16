E! has put in development Jawbreaker, a reimagining of the teen cult classic film, as an hourlong scripted series, from Sony TV. The film’s writer-director Darren Stein and George Northy (G.B.F.) are set to co-write the TV adaptation and executive produce.

Crossroads Films

The series Jawbreaker is a wild reimagining of the 1999 film set in the fame-obsessed world of Beverly Hills. The adaptation follows a new clique whose world is rocked by an accidental murder at a bachelorette party. The incident sets in motion an audacious, juicy soap in which the women will go to great lengths to keep their secret hidden. Should the project move forward, E!’s sister studio Universal Cable Productions will likely come on board to co-produce with Sony.

E!

The original film starred Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart, Julie Benz, and Judy Greer as girls an exclusive clique in their high school The pic was inspired by and often compared to Heathers, particularly the plot involving a popular female clique, and the accidental murder of one of its members. Similarities also have been drawn between Jawbreaker and the 2004 film Mean Girls.

Stein’s feature credits as a writer-director include Sparkler, Put The Camera On Me, and G.B.F., which was written by Northy. He most recently set up a half-hour project at HBO, and penned the fourth installment of the Flowers in the Attic franchise for Lifetime, as well as the network’s upcoming Spice Girls biopic. Stein is repped by APA, Untitled and Sloan Offer Weber and Dern.

Northy’s debut screenplay G.B.F. (helmed by Stein) premiered at the Tribecca Film Festival. His additional credits include writing three seasons of MTV’s Faking It, as well as several pilots in development at MTV and Awesomeness TV and its Awestruck YouTube channel. Northy is repped by APA, Untitled and Sloss Eckhouse Brennan.

Here’s a trailer for the 1999 film: