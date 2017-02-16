Sky Vision, the production and distribution arm of Sky, has hired Jason Simms as its new Director of Drama and Comedy. Simms joins from Fox Networks Group Europe and Africa where he was SVP for Global Acquisitions. At Sky Vision, he’ll spearhead drama and comedy acquisitions, deficit-funding and presales, reporting to Managing Director Jane Millichip.

Simms joined FNG in 2004 and was part of the team responsible for developing the company’s global series strategy, which has brought shows like The Walking Dead, Da Vinci’s Demons, Wayward Pines and Legion to the entertainment channel portfolio in more than 180 countries. He also brought hit series including Breaking Bad and Dexter first to FNG, and worked on more than 25 international channel launches.

Sky Vision is a significant investor in Sky Original Productions, and manages the international rollout of a number of Sky’s largest scripted franchises including Fortitude, Britannia, Riviera and The Last Panthers. The company recently also moved into third party drama co-productions, and has launched the Netflix/Shaw time travel series Travelers from Peacock Alley, and the New Metric Media and FX mob drama, Bad Blood.