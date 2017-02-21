Parenthood alum Jason Ritter has been cast as the lead in ABC’s The Gospel of Kevin, an hourlong drama pilot from veteran showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters and ABC Studios.

Written/executive produced by Fazekas and Butters and directed by Paul McGuigan, The Gospel of Kevin is a light one hour about Kevin (Ritter), a down-on-his-luck man who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world. Kevin is a cluelessly self-serving jerk, on a dangerous path to despair. After a failed suicide attempt, he’s going home to stay with his widowed twin sister and niece for a time, only to be met with a crisis in the person Yvette, a warrior for God whose job is to guide Kevin back to the road of righteousness and make him understand his mission in this life. Robert Atwood will produce.

Ritter, Emmy-nominated for his recurring role on NBC’s Parenthood, recently starred in the Sundance pic Bitch. He next will be seen in the National Geographic miniseries The Long Road Home, directed by Phil Abraham. He also recently recurred on David E. Kelley’s Amazon drama Goliath, opposite Billy Bob Thornton, as well as Comedy Central’s Another Period and HBO’s Girls. Ritter is repped by ICM Partners and the Burstein Company.