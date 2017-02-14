American Pie and Orange Is the New Black alum Jason Biggs is set for the title role in ABC’s comedy pilot Charlie Foxtrot, from writer Sam Sklaver (Blunt Talk), Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

Written by Sklaver and directed by Todd Holland, Charlie Foxtrot –– military slang for a clusterf*ck — centers on Captain Charlie Taylor (Biggs), a cautious, lovable dentist stationed at Fort Bragg who promises to look after his brother’s impulsive fiancée and her two misfit teens while his brother is deployed in Iraq.

Sklaver and Holland executive produce alongside Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Biggs, who previously toplined CBS’ comedy series Mad Love, is repped by UTA and Management 360.