Jared Leto has signed on to direct Wolf Films’ period thriller 77 for Paramount Pictures. The film marks his feature-length scripted directorial debut.

David Matthews (Narcos, Boardwalk Empire) writes from an original screenplay by L.A. Confidential author James Ellroy. Set in politically charged 1974 Los Angeles, the story revolves around two police officers who team up to recover kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst, while simultaneously investigating the brutal murder of a fellow officer. They uncover not only relentless corruption and crime, but a dark and violent conspiracy as well.

The film will be produced by writer/producer Dick Wolf and Tony Ganz of Wolf Films. Leto also is producing. Emma Ludbrook is the executive producer. Leto and Ludbrook will work under their company Paradox.

Leto’s directing credits include the documentary Artifact, which premiered at Toronto in 2012; the docu short Great Wide Open; and the documentary series Into the Wild and Beyond the Horizon. As an actor, he won a Supporting Oscar for 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club, played the Joker in last year’s Suicide Squad and next appears in Blade Runner 2049.