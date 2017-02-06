Janice Min, who has been at the helm of The Hollywood Reporter for the past seven years, revamping it from solely a daily trade paper to a quasi-consumer magazine, is leaving the publication at the end of the month. She will be replaced by Matthew Belloni, while Min will head into a management job at owner Eldridge Industries.

Min joined THR after a stint as editor of US Weekly, charged with overhauling the then-80-year-old trade paper. She re-launched it as weekly and beefed up its daily web presence. The Hollywood Reporter‘s ownership recently changed hands from Guggenheim Partners to Eldridge Industries, a new company started by Guggenheim exec Todd Boehly. It has been rumored for quite some time that the company was being dressed up for a possible sale following months of red ink. News of her departure first was reported by The New York Times.

Here’s the just-released announcement:

Janice Min, who as co-president and chief creative officer of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group led two of the most influential and prestigious brands in entertainment media to new heights, will be transitioning at the end of the month to a new post at the Media Group’s parent company, Eldridge Industries, where she will play a key role in devising media-investment strategy. While Min will no longer be involved in day-to-day editorial operations at the Media Group, she will remain an advisor to the group and an owner of The Hollywood Reporter.

Matthew Belloni, currently THR’s Executive Editor, will be elevated to Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter, overseeing all aspects of the brand in online, video, print, TV, and its live events. Billboard’s current Senior Vice President for Content, Mike Bruno, will become Editorial Director of Billboard, overseeing all editorial aspects of the Billboard brand.

“Janice’s bold leadership, editorial acumen, and creative flair have been critical to our success at a time of enormous upheaval in the media industry,” said Todd Boehly, chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries. “I not only admire her talent, I also consider her a friend, and I’m tremendously excited by the opportunity to work with her more closely at Eldridge.”

“It has been a great privilege and adventure to lead and grow two such iconic and special brands with this talented group of people and friends,” said Min. “I’m confident that I’m leaving The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard in excellent hands with Matt and Mike, and I’m looking forward to helping Todd Boehly and his team at Eldridge reimagine the media landscape.”

“I’m thrilled by the opportunity to lead this amazing editorial team and indebted to Janice for her vision and all she has taught me during our six years working together,” said Belloni. “These are enormous shoes to fill.”

Min took the helm of The Hollywood Reporter in 2010, engineering one of publishing’s biggest and most dazzling media turnarounds in history. In 2014, she was given oversight of Billboard with similar results. During her tenure, the two publications’ combined digital audience nearly quadrupled, with The Hollywood Reporter just completing its four biggest months in web traffic in its history, and revenue more than doubled with consistent year-over-year double digit growth in areas including luxury, fashion, airlines and automotive. Today, The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group reaches nearly 27 million readers a month online per ComScore, with a social footprint of more than 20 million followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, several branded shows on television, 40 hours of video a month, a robust Facebook Live presence, and glittering live events that most recently featured headline-making appearances by Madonna, Tina Fey, and Megyn Kelly. Recent newsmaking content includes a short documentary about Hollywood’s relationship with the gun industry, the first post-election interview with Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon, and podcast interviews covering Oscar season with an array of top talent, including Denzel Washington, Natalie Portman, and Mel Gibson.

Under Min’s leadership, The Hollywood Reporter won numerous accolades, including two National Magazine Awards for General Excellence in the Special Interest category in 2015 and 2016, four consecutive years of nominations for General Excellence, and two nominations for Magazine of the Year by the American Society of Magazine Editors. It also won 36 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism awards, including Best Entertainment Publication and Best Entertainment Website, along with a 2016 Webby Award for Best Online Film and Video in the Entertainment category and a Gerald Loeb award nomination for “Studio Chiefs Unleashed,” a Roundtable of top film executives. Min and her team also won an Emmy in 2014 for executive producing the televised roundtable “Hollywood in Focus: Wolf of Wall Street.”

Belloni first joined The Hollywood Reporter in 2006. A former entertainment lawyer, he began as editor of THR’s legal vertical and became News Director after Min took over the publication in 2010. For the past three years, he has served as Executive Editor of both The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard, leading news operations for digital and print. As a writer, he has contributed to Esquire and Details magazines and makes frequent appearances on television and radio on behalf of THR.

Before joining Billboard in 2014, Bruno led digital editorial and news at Entertainment Weekly, where he won multiple EPPY, Webby, and MIN awards, including a MIN Best of Web for video. In his time at Billboard, he has integrated the digital and print teams, and developed several record-setting tent poles, including the brand’s annual Fan Army Face Off, in which more than 22 million fans participate every July. Under Bruno’s leadership, Billboard.com’s audience has doubled, its social footprint has tripled, and it won a MIN Award for Overall Editorial Excellence.