EXCLUSIVE: Hart of Dixie alum Jaime King is set to topline How to Cook Your Daughter, a film adaptation based on a memoir by Jessica Hendra and Blake Morrison. Jennifer Clary is attached to direct, with production scheduled to begin in November.

The novel follows Hendra’s experience growing up as the daughter of a National Lampoon editor. While a disillusioned generation of Americans reveled in the smart, sometimes brilliant and always raucous humor of the Lampoon, Jessica withered away beneath the weight of her father’s verbal and sexual abuse. It’s a story of a young girl who found the courage as an adult to demand that her rights, and the rights of all abuse survivors, be taken seriously.

King, who is just off the Sundance debut of her film Bitch, recently held roles in Robert Rodriguez’ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Barley Lethal. She is repped by Gersh, WME, Oren Segal and Myman Greenspan.

Clary’s directing credits include The Silent Thief and The Potters. She’s with Seven Summits Pictures & Management.