Recent Scream Queens alum James Earl has booked a series regular role in Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices, a single-camera comedy from Mad Love creator Matt Tarses and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Tarses, Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices centers on a woman who has made some interesting choices throughout her life – namely, having three different kids with three different men – but all have led her to having a very unique, loving, blended family. Earl will play J.L., the well-meaning, disorganized father of Hannah’s (not yet cast) son, Jamie (not yet cast).

Sony Pictures TV is co-producing with CBS TV Studios. Tarses executive produces with Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor and Fiona Clark.

Earl was a series regular on the most recent season of Scream Queens. He also starred in the comedy Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and will be soon be seen in a lead role in MGM’s The Belko Experiment. James also was a series regular in Adam Sztykiel’s Awesometown for ABC, had a major recurring arc on Glee, and was a series regular on Glory Daze for TBS. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Untitled Entertainment, Crimson Media and attorney Lev Ginsburg.