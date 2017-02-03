James Claffey Jr, current president of Stagehands Local One In New York, has been named the new 13th international VP of IATSE, filling the open seat on the executive board following the departure third VP Anthony DePaulo. The apportionment was made during the organization’s mid-winter general executive meeting in New Orleans.

DePaulo left after serving on the exec board for the last 15 years and he continues to work as co-director of the Stagecraft Department until he retires next year. Claffey, who has been president of IATSE Local One for 13 years, has worked as a member since 1982, and has served as an officer of the local since 1996. He’s also vice president of the New York City Central Labor Council and on the New York State AFL-CIO executive committee.

“The General Executive Board is very happy about the addition of proven labor leader Jim Claffey,” said IATSE international president Matt Loeb. “Tony DePaulo’s experience with stagecraft, Broadway, and our union is invaluable, and on behalf of the membership I thank him for his many years of commitment to bettering the lives of our members.”