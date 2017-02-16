Sitcom veteran James Burrows is set to direct and executive produce NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot Relatively Happy (previously Happy Peppers), from Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick and Friends alum Jeff Astrof. The project is being eyed as a potential companion to the new season of Will & Grace, which Burrows also is directing, on the network next fall. Written by Mutchnick and Astrof, Relatively Happy centers on an adult brother and sister who wind up living together for the first time since they were kids after one of them suffers a big loss. They become each other’s wingman, shoulder to cry on, best friend and punching bag as they navigate love, loss and work while helping to get each other “un-stuck.” The longtime Will & Grace helmer also is set to direct and executive produce CBS comedy pilot Brothered Up.

Randall Einhorn has been tapped to direct and executive produce Dan Kopelman’s CBS single-camera comedy pilot Me, Myself and I, from Warner Bros. TV. Written by Kopelman, Me, Myself and I examines one man’s life over a 50-year span. The show will focus on three distinct periods in his life – as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day, and a 65-year-old in 2042. Einhorn directed all four seasons of Wilfred, as well as episodes of The Office, and Nurse Jackie. He most recently directed The Mick pilot and is now director/executive producer on the series.