Anna Maria Horsford (The Bold and the Beautiful) and 227 and The Jeffersons alumna Marla Gibbs are set to co-star opposite Jalen Rose in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot Jalen vs. Everybody, from Nahnatchka Khan, creator/executive producer of ABC’s family comedy Fresh Off the Boat, and the series’ executive producer Jake Kasdan.

Written by Khan, the comedy follows former NBA player and current ESPN personality Rose as he juggles his career responsibilities with the challenges of being a single dad. Horsford will play Jalen’s mother, Moms, and Gibbs portrays his grandmother, Grammie. Smart and meddlesome, put together they keep close tabs on Jalen’s life and weigh in regularly, critiquing his ESPN shows and his personal life. The castings were well underway when the pilot officially was greenlighted on Friday.

Khan executive produces with Kasdan, Melvin Mar and Fierce Baby’s Mandy Summers. Rose is a producer.

Horsford plays Vivienne Avant on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and guested on The Soul Man and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Gibbs starred on the 1980s comedy 227 and played Florence Johnston on all 11 seasons of CBS’ hit comedy The Jeffersons. Her most recent TV roles include a recurring on Scandal and guest roles on The Carmichael Show, Childrens Hospital, American Horror Story and Hot in Cleveland.

Related2017 ABC Pilots