Grandfathered alumna Kelly Jenrette, Jessica McKenna (Party Over Here), Rich Sommer (Mad Men) and Laysla de Oliveira (Gothica) have been cast opposite Jalen Rose in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot Jalen vs. Everybody, from Nahnatchka Khan, creator/executive producer of ABC’s family comedy Fresh Off the Boat, and the series’ executive producer Jake Kasdan.

Written by Khan, the comedy follows former NBA player and current ESPN personality Rose as he juggles his career responsibilities with the challenges of being a single dad.

Jenrette will play Denise, Jalen’s ex, and the mother of their two girls, Samantha and Natalie, who live with her mostly, though they visit their dad regularly. Denise has her own jewelry business and is also starting to date again. McKenna plays Becky, Jalen’s assistant at ESPN. Becky has a good relationship with Jalen that spans the professional to the personal: she keeps him up to speed on his ESPN duties but also reminds him of his daughter’s soccer games. Sommer portrays Jacoby, a little neurotic, smart, and quick-­witted, he co-­hosts a successful ESPN show about sports and pop culture with Jalen. De Oliveira is Angela, Jalen’s girlfriend, who works for a fashion magazine. Angela’s a big part of Jalen’s life, and has a good relationship with his young daughters, and even his ex. They join previously announced Marla Gibbs and Anna Maria Horsford, who play Jalen’s grandmother and mother, respectively.

Khan executive produces with Kasdan, Melvin Mar and Fierce Baby’s Mandy Summers. Rose is a producer.

McKenna, a UCB writer/performer, was one of the hosts of Fox’s Party Over Here, produced by Lonely Island. She’s repped by Innovative Agency, Omnipop, and attorneys Lev Ginsburg and Grace Kallis.

Mad Men alum Sommer recently recurred on Netflix’s Glow for Jenji Kohan and Judd Apatow’s Love. He’ll next be seen in Rob Reiner’s LBJ biopic starring Woody Harrelson. He’s repped by Domain and manager Harris Spylios.

Jenrette is repped by Mitchell K Stubbs & Associates and Robyn Bluestone Management. De Oliveira is repped by Gersh, Wright Entertainment and The Characters Agency.