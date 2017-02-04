And last but not least: Jalen Vs. Everybody. ABC wrapped its comedy pilot pickups late Friday with an official nod to a single-camera comedy starring former NBA player and current ESPN personality Jalen Rose. It comes from Nahnatchka Khan, creator/executive producer of ABC’s family comedy Fresh Off the Boat, and the series’ executive producer Jake Kasdan.

Jalen is produced by Khan’s Fierce Baby; 20th Century Fox Television, where Khan is under an overall deal; and ABC Studios, which has come on board to co-produce. The agreement between the studio and the network took awhile to be finalized. While it was being hammered out, the pilot already had been actively casting for the past two weeks.

Written by Khan, the comedy follows Rose as he juggles his career responsibilities with the challenges of being a single dad. Khan executive produces with Kasdan, Melvin Mar and Fierce Baby’s Mandy Summers. Rose is a producer.

This marks Fierce Baby’s second pilot order in the company’s first season as full-fledged pod, joining the Kourtney Kang comedy at NBC.

Rose, who is repped by Khan’s brother, CAA agent Nick Khan, hosts two national primetime shows, ABC and ESPN’s NBA Countdown and Jalen & Jacoby on Sirius XM. On ABC, he was a celebrity panelist on the revival of variety show To Tell the Truth. Rose also is the founder of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, a charter school in inner city Detroit, which opened in 2011, and of which, 100% of each graduating class has either attended college, a trade or technical school or went into the military.

ABC ended up picking up 12 comedy pilots — 10 single-camera and 2 multi-camera — in addition to the planted Black-ish spinoff.

Khan and Kasdan are repped by WME.

