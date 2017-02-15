While I understand that thinking, it also strikes me as odd. What if Sunday In The Park is in fact the best revival of the season, or even in the top four? What if Gyllenhaal and Ashford are deemed to have given the best performances in a musical? Should it be up to a producer to decide whether or not his or her show is in contention for Broadway’s top awards? And should we be prepared to see the stars perform on the Tony telecast even though they can’t be nominated?
Ultimately, Collins-Hughes decides that “especially right now, with the United States plumbing its own soul over questions of privilege and belonging, the show doesn’t seem to have a great deal to add.” While I come down on the other side of that answer – for me, the show has a quite lot to say to exactly these questions we’re grappling with nationally – I do agree that “why now” is an important question to ask of theater. Theater should be in conversation with the culture – though to be clear, conversation doesn’t mean agreement.
I’ve always been of two minds about Drabinsky: On the one hand, he is a producer authentically interested in art, having been the force behind Hal Prince’s unequalled Show Boat revival, Kiss Of The Spider Woman and Ragtime, each of them serious undertakings. On the other hand, he ripped off a lot of people who weren’t bold-face names who got to fly back and forth between New York and Toronto on his chartered jet, and he left a human wake of wreckage in the collapse of Livent.
