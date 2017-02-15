The cast of ‘Sunday In The Park With George,’ led by Jake Gyllenhaal at far left. Stephanie Berger While I understand that thinking, it also strikes me as odd. What if Sunday In The Park is in fact the best revival of the season, or even in the top four? What if Gyllenhaal and Ashford are deemed to have given the best performances in a musical? Should it be up to a producer to decide whether or not his or her show is in contention for Broadway’s top awards? And should we be prepared to see the stars perform on the Tony telecast even though they can’t be nominated?

JORDAN ROTH: This one surprised me too, at first. Doesn’t everyone on Broadway want to win a Tony award? And then after a little more thought, it was my own reaction that surprised me more. Our agreed metrics of success are deeply engrained – reviews, grosses, awards – yet all are from others, none from within. How perfect to question the success markers of art on a show about the challenges of making art.

How do you know if you accomplished what you set out to accomplish? How do you know if your work is “good”? It’s so hard to know for yourself and hold that belief firm. Easier to look to others. Did they buy a lot of tickets? Did the critics like it? Did it win awards? Then it must be good. That may be easier, but not necessarily wiser. In the words of the master, “art isn’t easy,” and competitive art is even harder. Good for Sunday and its stars for trying to keep one piece of control in defining their own success.

To be sure, it’s easier to make that decision when you don’t need Tony success to generate any of the other successes (ticket sales, tours, future productions). And yes, not losing money on voters’ tickets could also have been a factor. (Worth noting here that every show can put up to $250,000 worth of tickets towards Tony voters, and for shows that could have sold those tickets for premium prices, the number is more like $400,000.)

But I’m sure that if Jake Gyllenhaal wanted to compete for the Tony, the money argument would not have prevailed. There is precedent for this: Julie Andrews rejected her Tony nomination for Victor/Victoria in solidarity with her “egregiously overlooked” cast mates. And over at the Emmys, Candice Bergen declined eligibility after having won what she considered more than her fair share for her indelible work on Murphy Brown. Putting yourself up for competition is hard. Taking yourself out can be even harder.

Next subject: speaking of Encores!, their most recent production, their most recent production, Big River , is also a hot topic of conversation, not just because it was magnificent but also because of its controversial New York Times review by Laura Collins-Hughes who in addition to judging the production and performances quite positively, took issue with the show as “an awkward fit for this moment… because of the cultural conversation we’ve been having lately about the role of black artists, and women too.” Her concern is what she perceives as the sidelined narratives of women and people of color – including Jim – in both the musical and the original Mark Twain novel. In a letter to Collins-Hughes’ editors, Encores! artistic director (and Jujamcyn’s senior vice prersident) Jack Viertel called the review “politically motivated nonsense based on social and cultural trendiness.” Editors Scott Heller and Danielle Mattoon defended the review, responding that “We do not hold art works to any sort of litmus test. But theater lives and breathes in the moment of its watching.” Former Times critic Frank Rich weighed in against the review on his widely read Facebook page, and in your own, you called the production “in a word, perfect.” Kyle Scatliffe and Nicholas Barasch in the Encores! presentation of “Big River.” Joan Marcus Ultimately, Collins-Hughes decides that “especially right now, with the United States plumbing its own soul over questions of privilege and belonging, the show doesn’t seem to have a great deal to add.” While I come down on the other side of that answer – for me, the show has a quite lot to say to exactly these questions we’re grappling with nationally – I do agree that “why now” is an important question to ask of theater. Theater should be in conversation with the culture – though to be clear, conversation doesn’t mean agreement. Not surprisingly, Collins-Hughes connected this question to the question of whether there should be a life beyond Encores! for this Big River. “This is part of the trouble,” she writes, “especially since every Encores! staging carries with it at least a whiff of hope that a full production will follow.” Which brings us back to success metrics: Is it gonna move? And if it doesn’t, do we somehow think it was a failure? More and more, that seems to be our lens as an industry. Which serves the theater less and less. That’s part of my job – I have to watch a non-Broadway show asking if it should/could move into one of my theaters. And I’m sure you know we all read reviews looking for clues to the same. So how much do you take weighing in on that question to be part of your job?

GERARD: Your last question is the easy part of this issue. As the chief theater critic at Variety, I had to invert the usual writerly demands of reviewing in which one built an argument for or against a show, leading up to the final appraisal of its merits. At Variety, I – along with the regional critics who worked for us and often were giving thumbs up or down to shows with Broadway aspirations – was expected to reveal my hand in the first paragraph. Including – since I was writing for the industry – an assessment of its commercial prospects. (And then hope to be interesting enough to make reader want to stick around for the blovia…I mean explicating.)