French actress Marie-Josée Croze (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly) is set to recur in Amazon’s upcoming Jack Ryan series, from the Lost duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the author’s famed hero, starring John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish. It centers on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He uncovers a pattern in terrorist communications that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. Croze plays Sandrine, a kick-ass Parisian intelligence agent. Croze is a Cannes Best Actress winner best known for her roles in Diving Bell and the Butterfly, Munich, Birdsong and Murder on the Orient Express. She’s repped by Atlas Artists in the U.S., United Agents in the UK and Voyez Mon Agent in France.

Emayatzy Corinealdi (Hand of God) has landed a recurring role opposite Dwayne Johnson on the upcoming third season of HBO comedy series Ballers. Corinealdi will play Candace Brewer, a high-powered sports executive who goes toe to toe with Spencer (Johnson). Looking at the whirlwind lifestyles and real-life problems of former and current football players, Ballers stars Johnson as ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players in sun-soaked Miami. Corinealdi was just cast in CBS drama pilot The Get alongside Brad Garrett. She last was seen in History’s miniseries Roots, starred opposite Don Cheadle and Ewan McGregor in Miles Ahead for Sony Pictures Classics and next will be seen in the final season of Amazon’s original series Hand of God. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Primary Wave Entertainment and Del Shaw.

