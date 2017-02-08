Jack Nicholson, the three-time Oscar winner whose last movie role was in 2010, is attached to star in the English-language remake of Toni Erdmann, the German pic that is nominated for the Oscar Best Foreign Language Film. Paramount has acquired remake rights to the film, according to our sister publication Variety.

It had been unclear whether Nicholson would return to acting in movies. He had helped develop St. Vincent with writer-director Ted Melfi before he decided he didn’t want to work again. He recommended Bill Murray who ended up playing the lead in the 2014 drama.

Sony Pictures Classics acquired U.S. and Latin American rights deal to the German-language Toni Erdmann when it played in competition last year in Cannes. The bittersweet comedy stars Peter Simonischek and Sandra Huller and revolves around an older man who begins to play pranks on his adult daughter after finding her too self-serious.

The pic swept at the European Film Awards and won the Golden Globe last month.