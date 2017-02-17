Former Republican Congressman Jack Kingston certainly isn’t taking Jeremy Scahill’s lead, saying he’s looking forward to being on Real Time With Bill Maher tonight with the controversial Milo Yiannopoulos.

But Kingston, one of CNN’s go-to supporters of President Donald Trump, might be in for a disappointment – he won’t be sharing the panel with the flame-throwing provocateur.

“Milo tees it up,” Kingston tweeted today (see it below), a reference to Yiannopoulos’ recent comments to conservative website The Daily Caller. (Asked whether he fears Maher’s liberal audience, Yiannopoulos said, “It’s not me who should be afraid. It’s them.”)

Kingston continued, “I look forward to being on the show with him tonight.”

Except, of course, he won’t be on the show with him tonight. Yiannopoulos is set for the top-of-show interview, a one-on-one segment with Maher. Kingston will be seated at the roundtable, along with comedian Larry Wilmore and Scahill’s replacement Malcolm Nance, author of The Plot to Hack America: How Putin’s Cyberspies and WikiLeaks Tried to Steal the 2016 Election. Leah Remini will join the panel as the mid-show guest.

But maybe Kingston does know better – he’s been a frequent Real Time guest, including a 2012 appearance during which he seemed to stun the atheist Maher by denying evolution, explaining, “I believe I came from God and not from a monkey.” Yes, tonight should be interesting.

Earlier this week, Scahill, founder of The Intercept website, canceled his appearance on tonight’s panel in protest of Yiannopoulos and “his hateful agenda.”

Tonight’s Real Time kicks off live at 10 pm ET on HBO, with a 10 pm PT tape delay for the West Coast.